NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal train accident involving a pedestrian at the railroad crossing between Bank Ave. and Ann St.

According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter, the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the tracks.

At this time, tracks from Jefferson Terrace Blvd to Bank Ave. are closed.

This is an ongoing investigation. KLFY will update this post as more information becomes available.