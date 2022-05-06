NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is looking for the suspect in a Wednesday night hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. May 4, the NIPD responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of Henry St.

The vehicle, a gray 2013-2018 Nissan Altima, was traveling west on Henry St. when it hit the pedestrian then fled the scene. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.



Surveillance photos of the car, provided by New Iberia Police Department

New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or the suspect. If you have any information in reference to this case, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, log onto www.P3tips.com or dial **TIPS.