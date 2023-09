NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Some motorists in New Iberia will be forced to alter their route Thursday.

The City of New Iberia has announced that South Lewis Street between Regal Drive and Oil Center Drive will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday.

The city said the reason for the closure is to put asphalt where a cross pipe was changed out.

Alternate routes will be Briarwood Subdivision, Admiral Doyle Drive, Jefferson Terrace and Hwy. 90, authorities said.

