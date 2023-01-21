NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.

On January 7th, a 15-year-old was shot on Park Avenue and died in New Iberia. The body of another New Iberia juvenile was found on Monday behind an apartment complex with a single gunshot wound, and on Thursday evening, a shooting off of Dale Street left one New Iberia teen hospitalized.

The police department is beginning to crack down on parents who are not being responsible for their kids.

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor told News 10 that the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids to tackle the problem of teen crime.

“I am sure other law enforcement agencies will follow those same suits,” said D’Albor.

With many crimes occurring at night, Chief D’Albor said that they will be paying attention to curfew laws in their approach.

“We will start to put emphasis on that here. If a parent does not know that their kid is out past curfew without reason, [they] get charged also.

This is not something the department wants to do but feels it has to do to prevent the rise of teen crimes in the city.

“Know what is going on with your kids,” D’Albor said. “We will hold accountable the parents that are unwilling or unable to take care of their kids. They can explain to the judge why they are unwilling to take care of their kids.”

Chief D’Albor agrees this is one step in the direction of keeping the city and the youth of New Iberia safe from further violence that continues to occur.