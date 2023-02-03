NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — In New Iberia, efforts to clean up after December’s tornado disaster are still underway.

One organization is taking it upon itself to get the city back to normal.

Acadiana Churches Disaster Network (ACDN) has responded to many natural disasters to help those in need. Since the recent tornadoes, they have taken part in helping clean up New Iberia.

President of ACDN Pastor Kevin Rowe told News 10 that F.E.M.A. normally helps out in these situations but they were not able to reach the $8.7 million cut-off limit. This gave the organization the idea to take matters into its own hands to help out the community.

“God put it on our hearts to start a GoFundMe. We are trying to get the word out an get awareness for that,” Pastor Rowe said.

With a goal of $3 million, Pastor Rowe said that every bit of it counts.

“One hundred percent of the donations are going to help out the victims,” he said.

The ACDN is also looking to partner with local food chains like Raising Canes, Pizza Hut and Chick-Fil-A to help raise money for the victims. The partnership is looking to start up soon so New Iberia can get the help it needs.

“If you go in and mention ‘Build back the Berry’, they take 15 percent of all the proceeds that are made with build back the berry and donate that to helping out, Rowe said.

If you are interested in helping raise money with ACDN here is a link to their GoFundMe and PayPal.

Pastor Rowe also said that it will take a community effort to help rebuild New Iberia and called on everyone in the community to do their part in bringing the city back to what it was.