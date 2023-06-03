NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Multiple New Iberia churches came together to put on an event to help out members of the community in need.

From free food to job opportunities, the One Love event was put together by New Iberia churches to help the community they love and bring the people in need opportunities they may not get anywhere else.

Reverend Wilfred Johnson of Little Zorah Missionary Baptist Church said, “It’s not about us; it’s no single person. It’s about the community. Love is not words to be spoken. It words to be shown. It is an expression.”

Donations such as clothing, furniture, food and more were all included for free to anyone who attended. People who attended said they are happy their community can come together for everyone knowing the conditions a lot of people are going through in their everyday lives.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Reverend Johnson says more events like this will be planned for the future as the community comes together to make the city shine brighter than ever before.