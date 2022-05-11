NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 24-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an early morning shooting in the 700 block of Providence St. in New Iberia, according to police.

Tramane Lewis, 33, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

New Iberia Police Public Information Officer Daesha Hughes said officers responded to Providence St. near the intersection of Ambassador W. LeMelle Dr. at approximately 12:45 a.m. this morning. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into a fence and the driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene and has not been publicly identified.

Officers named Lewis as a suspect after interviews and crime scene processing. He turned himself in and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.