JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person died and another was hospitalized in an ATV crash in Jeanerette Friday night, authorities said.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, Jeanerette Police responded to the 1900 block of Martin Luther King in reference to a crash involving a four-wheeler and a bicycle. Witnesses said the four-wheeler struck the bicycle at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said the bicyclist, Raydell Williams, 33, was dead when they arrived. The driver of the four-wheeler, Trevor Olivier, 37, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Routine toxicology samples were drawn from both individuals, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.

Latest posts