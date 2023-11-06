JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person died and another was hospitalized in an ATV crash in Jeanerette Friday night, authorities said.
Just after 9 p.m. Friday, Jeanerette Police responded to the 1900 block of Martin Luther King in reference to a crash involving a four-wheeler and a bicycle. Witnesses said the four-wheeler struck the bicycle at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.
Police said the bicyclist, Raydell Williams, 33, was dead when they arrived. The driver of the four-wheeler, Trevor Olivier, 37, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Routine toxicology samples were drawn from both individuals, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.
