JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead after an early morning camper fire in Jeanerette, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.

At around 5 a.m. this morning, April 22, St. Mary Fire District 11 firefighters responded to a call at the intersection of La. 318 and Jones Rd. Responders found a body at the scene. No name has been released, and no cause has been determined as of yet.

Officials say the scene is still active, and more information will be released as it becomes available.