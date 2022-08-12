IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – According to Louisiana State Police Troop I (LSP), one person is dead and three others were injured after crashing into a tractor in Iberia Parish.

LSP said that around 4:30 p.m., Friday Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, and three others were traveling south on LA 85 when they crossed the center line and hit a farm tractor traveling north on LA 85.

Francis was pronounced dead at the scene and the other three were transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

LSP said that the driver of the tractor was not injured.

The impairment of both drivers is unknown at this time, but toxicology results have been submitted.

The crash remains under investigation.