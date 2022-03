IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) No evacuations were necessary following a brush fire Tuesday afternoon in Iberia Parish.

Iberia Fire District 1 Chief Guy Bonin said the fire began in a grassy area and spread to a nearby building on Hwy. 88.

He said behind the building were hundreds of offshore flotation devices which burned in the blaze.

Guy said the devices had been stored behind the building as pipe line protectors.

No injuries were reported.