IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)—The trend of low staffing issues in law enforcement agencies across the country is happening in Jeanerette.

Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said he and the city council are actively coming up with ways to solve the problem starting with the city marshal. According Bourgeois, the ratio of police officers to the number of residents in Jeanerette is very low. From this the council called on the city marshal for help.

“There is a shortage of law enforcement and the council reached out to the marshal’s office for assistance,” Marshal Fernest Martin said.

Bourgeois said he is in full support of the proposed agreement as he has utmost confidence in the marshal’s office and its ability to serve the community.

“Our current city marshal has done an outstanding job over the years,” Bourgeois said. “He has formed a department with a very good criminal law enforcement division.”

He said it is a “no brainer” for him and the council to reach out for the help they need to serve the community.

Martin spoke about the possibility of an agreement between the two forces saying it has happened in the past with success, and it can work out again.

“This is what we do,” Martin said. “You know, we protect and serve. When the council came and said, ‘Marshal, can you help?’ I would like to. Most definitely.”

We were unable to speak with Chief Dusty Vallot about the matter, but both Bourgeois and Martin said taking these measures is one step closer to making sure Jeanerette is a safe place to be for everyone.

