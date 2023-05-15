NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is asking for help from the public with locating a missing person.

Police are searching for Amy Bergeron, 38, who was reported missing Saturday, May 13.

Family members said they have not had contact with her since Friday, May 5. She was last seen leaving her residence for a walk.

Amy is 4’11” tall and weighs 107 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a brown birth mark on the left side of her chin and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and blue sunglasses.

Amy also had a black backpack when she left her residence.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Amy is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department by calling (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or through Iberia Parish Crimestoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 app on your smart device.