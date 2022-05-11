IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish School Board on Wednesday appointed Heath Hulin as the next superintendent of schools.

Hulin, an educator for the past 21 years, currently serves as the assistant superintendent.

He will succeed Superintendent Carey Laviolette who announced her retirement in January.

The board selected Hulin from among four candidates including Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph, New Iberia Senior High Principal Curt Landry and Supervisor of Student Services James Russell III.