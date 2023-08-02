NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Residents and businesses served by Waterworks District No. 3 may notice reduced water pressure due to low water levels in its storage tanks, according to Parish President M. Larry Richard.

“We are trying to build storage in our tanks without issuing overnight outages,” Richard said. “We believe we can achieve this with our new control panel by adjusting outgoing flow intermittently. You may experience low water pressure from time to time in the next few days.”

Richard attributes the low water storage to the recent heat wave and drought.

“We need your help to conserve water in every way possible and be mindful of usage moving forward,” Richard said. “Please help by not watering lawns, washing cars, etc.”

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337) 367-6111.