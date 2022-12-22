NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia residents who lost a lot from the recent tornadoes were provided with many donations with the help of their community.

Donations for the drive started on Monday, December 19th.

Mayor Freddie Decourt told News 10 that the donations helped over 24 families get their very own care packages, filled with exactly what they need.

“We wanted to make sure there were serviced more than enough and as usual, our community is very generous,” Decourt said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thousands of goods like canned food, toys, clothing, and toiletries were brought in from people from all over Acadiana.

Henry Hawks is one resident impacted by the tornadoes. He told News 10 that “It makes you feel like one big family.”

Kylie Guidry is another resident affected by the tornadoes and she could not have been more grateful for the generosity of the community.

“Thank you for everything,” Guidry said. “This is a blessing in disguise.”

As all the families were given their own care packages, a lot of donations were left over.

Mayor Decourt told News 10 that everything left over will not go to waste.

“[We are] passing those gifts along here in our community. Social Service Center, Unplanned Pregnancy, [and] Angel Paws Dog Shelter,” Decourt said.

According to Mayor Decourt, the donation drive was a bigger success than his team expected and he credits the New Iberia community for always taking action in times of need.