NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival will take way starting September 23.

The festival takes place September 23-24. There will be events such as the “Blessing of the crop,” a 5K, and the Fais Do Do music festival.

BLESSING OF THE CROP

The blessing of the crop will take place on September 23, at 10 a.m. It is located at Gonsoulin Farms La. 83, 5275 Weeks Island Road, New Iberia, LA 70560.

FAIS DO DO MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Fais Do Do music lineup is as follows:

Friday, September 23, 2022

5 p.m. — Bad Boys Band

7 p.m. — Geno Delafose

8:30 p.m. — Jamie Bergeron

10 p.m. — La Roxx

*Tickets are $10 for adults and those under 10 years of age are free

Saturday, September 24, 2022

4 p.m. — Wayne Singleton

6 p.m. — Rusty Metoyer

8 p.m. — Clay Cormier

10 p.m. — Hot 107.9 Breakfast Jam

*Tickets are $10 for adults and those under 10 years of age are free

5K

A 5K will take place September 24.

Bouligny Plaza Registration at 6:30 a.m.

Run begins at 7:30 a.m.

$25 entry fee (includes t-shirt)

CORONATION BALL

There will also be a coronation of Queen Sugar & Coronation Ball. The 79th coronation of Queen Sugar will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at the Sugar Cane Festival Building located at 600 Parkview Drive, New Iberia.

$10 for adults

$5 for kids 12 and under

Tickets to pageant can be purchased at the door.

Coronation Ball will be held immediately following the coronation on the stage of the Sugar Cane Festival Building. Includes entertainment and hors d’oeuvres. Cash Bar available.

$40 per ticket and are Advance Sales ONLY *by September 12th Minimum age of 18 years old to attend