NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Iberia Tuesday night.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Yvonne and Zez streets in New Iberia, according to neighbors who spoke with News 10. New Iberia Police have confirmed they found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 7:30 p.m. who later died.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim is a 16-year-old male.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at

337-369-2306. If persons wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at

337-364-TIPS (8477) use the P3 app or dial **TIPS.

KLFY has a news crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Latest posts