NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Iberia Tuesday night.
The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Yvonne and Zez streets in New Iberia, according to neighbors who spoke with News 10. New Iberia Police have confirmed they found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 7:30 p.m. who later died.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim is a 16-year-old male.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at
337-369-2306. If persons wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at
337-364-TIPS (8477) use the P3 app or dial **TIPS.
KLFY has a news crew on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Latest posts
- SiriusXM accused of trapping customers in unwanted subscriptions in New York lawsuit
- Volunteer drivers log hundreds of miles in the name of pet adoption
- Florida man arrested after tossing 16-year-old dog in dumpster, deputies say
- Trump blocked from Colorado ballot: 5 takeaways
- Hawley blocks McConnell-backed nominees, escalating feud