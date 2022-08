NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One person was taken to the hospital in serious, but stable condition following a shooting Wednesday evening on Mississippi Street in New Iberia.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.

Police arrived and found one person who had been shot.

Following an investigation, a suspect was taken into custody.

Developing story.