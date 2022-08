UPDATE 8/18/22 12:18 a.m.: Alaija has been returned home safely.

ORIGINAL 8/18/22 11:19 a.m. NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help looking for runaway juvenile Alaija Johnson,16. Alaija was last seen at her home on Brenda Dr. around 8:30 a.m. wearing school uniform khaki shorts, white polo, red and white tennis shoes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.