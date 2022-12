School bus driver checking multiple aspects of the bus before route.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Christian School, New Iberia campus, will be closed to students Friday, Dec. 2 due to plumbing problems.

Principal Monique Sanchez said students will report back to campus, Monday, Dec. 5 unless stated otherwise.

She said Friday’s Christmas performances will take place as scheduled and will be held at Our Saviors Church.