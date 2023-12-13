NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Middle School Principal Dina Bourque was laid to rest on Wednesday after she tragically died in a car accident last week.

Family, friends, and fellow educators came together at our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church to celebrate the life of the loving Dina Bourque. Emotions were high as the community said their final goodbyes.

Julie Romero and Cathy Mouton were just a couple of Dina’s closest friends. Romero says Bourque was always a helping hand when they were teachers at Iberia Middle School.

“She and I taught across the hall from each other at Iberia Middle School many years ago… she took me under her wing and she was always helpful to me and everyone”, said Romero.

Romero says Bourque’s purpose in life was to show love to everyone she interacted with.

“Dina was just looking out for the best in everyone, and that was her mission in life,” said Romero.

Mouton says Bourque’s career in education left a positive impact on many students.

“She lived for her family… the students that she touched the lives of are over five hundred in her fifteen-year career…loved her”.

Romero and Mouton say that Bourque’s leadership and kindness will never be forgotten.

