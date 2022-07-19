NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The City of New Iberia is warning drivers that beginning Monday, July 25, street improvements done by Glenn Lege Construction will begin. The construction is expected to take one month, weather permitting.

Improvements will be done in the following areas:

Girouard St. – from Admiral Doyle Dr. to Delasalle Dr.

Walnut St. – from Elm St. to Dead end

Bond St.- From Iberia St. to Tupelo St.

Drivers should expect traffic delays, oil, and loose gravel on the roadways. Some traffic detours may also be necessary.