NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Traffic delays are expected on Thursday in New Iberia due to a railroad crossing closing for repairs.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the railroad crossing on Jefferson Terrace near East St. Peter Street will need to close on Thursday, August 17 for repairs. The closure will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Motorists should be on the look for any detour signs and take alternate routes.

Please call the City of New Iberia Public Works at 337-369-2391 for any questions or concerns.