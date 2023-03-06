NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is asking for help in locating a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Devonte Jamal Colar, 29, is described as 5’2 and around 140 pounds, NIPD said.

Courtesy of NIPD

According to NIPD, relatives of Colar filed a missing person’s report on Feb. 28.

He was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle in the 1100 block of Abraham Roy Street on Feb. 22, and family members have not been able to make contact with him since then, NIPD said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NIPD at (337) 369-2306.