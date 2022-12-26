NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) is currently looking for a murder suspect.

Police are searching for Stevie Vital, 36, who was identified as the suspect of a murder that occurred in the 100 block of Dark Alley on Dec. 26.

Vital shot and killed the victim, 49, and bystanders brought the victim to the hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were able to obtain a search warrant for Vital on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms, and possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon.

Vital has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Information regarding Vital’s whereabouts should be submitted to the NIPD at (337) 369-2306.