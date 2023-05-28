NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – New Iberia Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying an individual responsible for a bank robbery.

According to New Iberia Police, an individual entered the Capital One Bank located at 1123 East Admiral Doyle Drive on Friday around 3 p.m.

The individual, whose face was covered with a surgical mask, approached the teller, and handed them a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect ran away.

Detectives obtained video footage from a nearby business that captured the suspect without a mask just before the robbery took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department by calling (337) 369-2306. Information can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device or through Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 364-TIPS or by downloading the P3 app on your smart device.