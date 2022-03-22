NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man suspected of firing shots in the 1400 block of Fulton St. in New Iberia Monday night is being sought by police.

According to the New Iberia Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7 p.m. on March 21. Police found evidence of the shooting at the scene. One suspect was captured on video surveillance, and now detectives are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information should contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).