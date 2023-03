IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is currently investigating a major crash.

The crash occurred in the 900 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The eastbound lanes and turning lane on Admiral Doyle Drive are closed from Lewis Street to Elm Street.

Police said motorist should take alternate routes. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

No additional details are available at this time.