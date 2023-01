NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex Monday.

NIPD spokesperson, Sargent Daseha Hughes, has confirmed that police are investigating a body that was found near an apartment complex.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of death has not been released.

NIPD is investigating this incident as a death at this time, according to Hughes.