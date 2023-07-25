NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – New Iberia Police are trying to figure out what led to a deadly shooting.

One man was shot and killed on Admiral Doyle at a hotel. News 10 was there tonight to bring the latest on the investigation.

Police said they were called to Southern Comfort Inn and Suites around 5:14 p.m. in response to shots fired and found a man dead.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes, New Iberia Police said they found the man “Upstairs near his room that he was renting.”

Police said they recieved a call that a man had been shot.

New Iberia Police Department, said the victim’s family was notified, but they are not releasing the victim’s name.

Raymond Lewis, also known as Shoe Do, a community activist, told News 10 that his daughter called him after hearing the gunshots.

“My daughter heard a young lady running screaming,” he said. “She didn’t see physically see that, but she heard the four that were fired.”

He said with the violence in the community, he worries about the impact on new people coming to the city.

“Why would I bring my children?,” Shoe do said. “I lost a child, but why would I bring my children and my family from a business perspective to this area with the amount of homicides that’s happening in the area.”

Another community activist, Donovan Davis, said, “This is a sad debacle in our community. We’re facing a serious mental health crisis in our world. The rate of insecurity among people is going up, and right now everywhere.”

Davis said the no more silence, end gun violence campaign needs to be pushed.

“We need people to really rise up to the challenges that we’re facing in our communities,” he said.

Sergeant Hughes said authorities do have a person of interest.