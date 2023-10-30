NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re going to be driving around a school in New Iberia, you may want to keep a better eye on your speed.

The New Iberia Police Department will be launching an automated traffic enforcement speed program at four unidentified schools in the city. Cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit. Anyone in a designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail.

Police have begun the program today, Oct. 30, at four New Iberia schools. Photo speed cameras will be active and enforced on school days only, from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

According to the New Iberia PD, studies conducted in 2022 indicated a significant problem with speeding, with 6,680 violations in a 5-day period at the four schools surveyed.

School zones are clearly marked with posted speed limit signs. Zones will also have flashing lights and additional road signs to show a vehicle’s speed and give advance warning of the upcoming school zone.

It will start with a 30-day warning period to encourage people to slow down and change their driving habits, officials said. During this 30-day warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail that carries no fine. Enforcement will begin on Nov. 29, police said.

After the warning period has expired, violators will receive a citation in the mail. This violation is a civil violation and is not considered a traffic violation. You will not receive points on your driver’s license, and it will not be reported to your insurance, authorities said.

