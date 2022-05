NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department’s Communication Center is experiencing phone and internet issues.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, an electrical pole is on fire near the communication center. It caused a power surge that disabled phone and internet.

If you have an emergency, please contact 911. Iberia Parish 911 has direct contact with the communications center.

Updates will be provided as they become available.