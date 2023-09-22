NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on driving in or through New Iberia this weekend, you may need to rethink your route. The New Iberia Police Department has announced the following road closures to accomodate the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival:
- Friday:
5:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.
- 5:30–8:30 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Farmer’s Parade.
Saturday:
- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Corinne Street will be closed for the Children’s Parade.
Sunday:
- 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Vine Street will be closed for the Royalty Parade.
Street closures are subject to change without notice, and duration of closures may be extended if necessary to ensure the safety of citizens, authorities said.
Police said 18 wheelers and other large vehicles must turn off Main Street onto Center Street.
NIPD also reminds visitors of the following this weekend:
- No vehicles will be permitted to park on Main Street between Julia Street and Jefferson Street without approval from a festival board member or the New Iberia Police Department. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.
- Vehicles parked blocking an intersection, fire hydrant, driveway or causing a traffic hazard will be towed at the owner’s expense.
- No glass containers will be allowed in public areas or on festival grounds.
- No animals will be allowed on the festival grounds, with the exception of service animals.
- No motorized scooters, ATVs, bicycles, skateboards or side by sides will be allowed, with the exception of emergency vehicles, city workers, festival workers and handicap individuals.
- No firearms are allowed on festival grounds or on parade routes.
- Any person violating festival rules, state laws, or city ordinances may be removed from the festival. Any person removed from the festival will not receive any refunds.