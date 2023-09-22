NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on driving in or through New Iberia this weekend, you may need to rethink your route. The New Iberia Police Department has announced the following road closures to accomodate the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival:

Friday:

5:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.

5:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival. 5:30–8:30 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Farmer’s Parade.

Saturday:

8:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.

9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Corinne Street will be closed for the Children’s Parade.

Sunday:

8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Main Street from Julia Street to Jefferson Street will be closed for the Festival.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Main Street from Lewis Street to Vine Street will be closed for the Royalty Parade.

Street closures are subject to change without notice, and duration of closures may be extended if necessary to ensure the safety of citizens, authorities said.

Police said 18 wheelers and other large vehicles must turn off Main Street onto Center Street.

NIPD also reminds visitors of the following this weekend: