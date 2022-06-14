NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department has announced its strategy to combat gun violence and other violent crime in the city.

The department says its top goals are to educate the public, bring in partnerships and increase community involvement.

So far in 2022 the NIPD has investigated 11 shootings and five homicides from gun violence.

There has also been 84 illegal firearms taken off the streets.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes says soon the department will add new protocols to prevent these numbers from rising any further.

“We are going to continue our efforts in community education. The police department will promote learning and educational tools providing citizens with tips to help prevent and deter crime and gun violence specifically.” Hughes said.

She said police are looking for more community involvement.

“You know we are based around community involvement. Just today, we are partnering with the boys and girls club for educational tips on ways to prevent and deter gun violence. ”

“If you see something, say something,” Hughes advises.