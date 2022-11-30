NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Mayor Freddie Decourt is taking the city’s road problems directly to the streets in his three-day sit down in front of city hall talking with residents about the road issues.

Decourt told News 10 that he is in the same position as everyone else and wants to fix the problem.

“We all drive the same streets. We all know New Iberia has many many streets that need attention.”

Mayor Decourt said that the city currently has a road control program but claimed that the plans they have for it is not able to sufficiently do what needs to be done. That is what this sit-down in front of city hall is all about.

“What I am trying to do is come up with a more permanent road program or at least a phase two of the current road program they have going on now,” Decourt said.

A reallocated road tax was proposed at elections to help bring funds to the road construction program. It failed to pass by a small margin of votes. Mayor Decourt wants people, specifically those who voted no, to express their opinions regarding the issue to find out a solution to the problem.

“I might come up with a new plan that could appease more than 50 percent of the people, so we can have a permanent road program or semi-permanent road program and address these issues,” Decourt said.

New Iberia activist Donovan Davis gave props to the work Mayor Decourt is doing for the people of the community.

Davis said that “When you have a public servant that is passionate about doing their job and serving the people, the hard work, the blue-collar work, that is something that is in his psyche, that is all a part of his personality.”

Mayor Decourt will be out in front of city hall for one more day speaking to the public about the issues with the city roads.