NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – On Dec. 14, 2022, a severe storm blew through Acadiana, damaging multiple New Iberia properties.

Houses, mobile homes, businesses and more were destroyed by two tornadoes. The city has been working for months to move forward with reconstruction.

News 10 spoke with New Iberia Mayor, Freddie Decourt, about how the clean up progress is going.

“Most of the damage was residential and in a small area,” said Mayor Decourt.

One highlight Mayor Decourt explained was the medical center’s ability to get back to business so quickly.

“You know the hospital was probably the biggest commercial damage,” he said. “They did a wonderful job putting that back together quickly. They are still working on some of it, but it is operational.”

New Iberia District 2 Councilman, Marlon Lewis, applauds recovery efforts from his city. He expressed that if New Iberia were to suffer from storm damage again, he knows the city would be able to heal like before.

“We will be there as a community to stay and recover we can’t stop them from coming in, but we can stand together to help people recover,” Lewis said.

Mayor Decourt said he and his team are always actively preparing for these scenarios to do their best in making sure the city is ready for anything coming its way.