LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man has been sentenced to over 10 years after 10 pounds of meth was found in a UPS package destined for his home.

Jaron Mitchell, 30, of New Iberia, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on May 10, 2022, a Customs and Border Protection Officer intercepted a package at UPS World Port in Louisville, Kentucky. Homeland Security Investigation then began an investigation.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the package contained several small boxes that were heading for a home in New Iberia.

In the boxes were infant and baby equipment, toys, and 10 large Ziplock bag bundles each containing about one pound of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Agents then tracked the package to a home associated with Mitchell and then to a car where it was found. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Mitchell was observed picking up the package from the home and was the driver of the car where the package was found by officers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that data on Mitchell’s cellphone showed that he was tracking the package through the UPS app.