IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man is dead following a crash on South Lewis Street, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.

According to LSP, John Rodrigue, 62, of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP said that around 8 a.m. on Jan. 16, Rodrigue was driving a Ford F-150 south on South Lewis Street near the intersection with Hwy 90.

For reasons still under investigation, the F-150 traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole before entering a drainage canal and overturning, according to LSP.

LSP said that Rodrigue was unable to exit the submerged F-150.

This crash remains under investigation.