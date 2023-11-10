CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is dead after being one of two pedestrians hit by a pickup truck in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.

The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Corey James Anderson of New Iberia.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a crash involving two pedestrians at the intersection of La. Hwy. 3059 and Luke Powers Road in Calcasieu Parish.

Officials said Anderson and the other pedestrian were both walking in the eastbound lane of travel on La. 3059 when the driver of a 2009 Dodge pickup truck, who was traveling east, hit both people.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. The second pedestrian sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a Lake Charles-area hospital. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Anderson and the driver of the Dodge and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge all pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night.

Troop D has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2023.

Latest posts