SABINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Sabine Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.

Burley J. Hebert Jr., 62, of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LSP.

LSP said that authorities responded to a crash on LA 1215 west of LA 191 around 7 a.m. on Feb. 24.

The investigation revealed that Herbert Jr. was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a southbound Chevrolet van. As a result, he sustained fatal injuries, according to LSP.

The crash remains under investigation.