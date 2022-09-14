The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A New Iberia man was arrested in Assumption Parish after allegedly failing to appear in court on previous drugs charges going back to April 2022.

Kenya Patterson, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12. He had previously been arrested on April 26 but had bonded out.

“Upon release on bond, Kenya Patterson was to appear in court on numerous occasions including May 26, 2022,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Patterson allegedly never showed up to court and warrants were issued by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said that those warrants were “for drug and gun law violations.”

During the investigation, a “quarter-sized rock of heroin was seized along with a Glock .40 caliber handgun which was loaded with 15 rounds,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

After Patterson’s most recent arrest, he was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He’s been charged with failure to appear in court in Assumption Parish on the charges listed below:

Possession of heroin

Obstruction of justice

Unlawful production

Manufacturing

Distribution or possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes

Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Prohibited acts – Schedule IV narcotics

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.