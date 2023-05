NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A New Iberia man was arrested in connection to a rape of a juvenile.

Velotte Khamphilavong, 23 years old, was arrested by the United State Marshalls in New Iberia. He was wanted for 1st Degree Rape of a juvenile under the age of 13. He is also charged with Sexual Battery. No other details are being provided at this time.

Khamphilavong is being held in the Lafayette jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday May 30th.