NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a gun.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Park Avenue. Upon arrival, they said a juvenile was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Captain Leland Laseter with the New Iberia Police Department says the investigation is still active.

“Upon conducting a further investigation, officers concluded that the individual was actually playing with a firearm and accidentally shot himself,” said Laseter.

Authorities say the juvenile could be facing charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

