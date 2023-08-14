NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A second chance job fair for convicted felons was held in New Iberia at the Probation and Parole Office.

The program was held by the Louisiana Workforce Commission and put together by the nonprofit organization called “New Chapter Push”.

The organization is known for helping individuals looking for a second chance at life after prison. Donavon Davis is a representative of the “New Chapter Push” and a New Iberia community activist. He says the program can be impactful for those individuals in the community looking for a restart.

“This right here is what we have that can help transition them to become a community asset and not a community liability,” said Davis.

Those who qualified must be 19 years or older and live in Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish, or St. Mary Parish.