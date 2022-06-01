NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police.

Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson St. Police were then notified by a local hospital that a woman had arrived in the emergency room with a stab wound. She was most recently listed in critical condition and was transported to a Lafayette hospital.

No suspect has been named as of yet, and the victim’s name was not released.

The investigation is active, and police stated more information would be released when it becomes available.