NEW IBERIA, LA (KLFY) — The New Iberia community is mourning the death of a teen after he was shot late Tuesday night.

Michael Pradia Jr.’s family and friends got together to honor his life as they rally to end the violence spreading across the city at the very place he was shot.

Pradia’s cousin Shante Hector said that he was a loving person and family oriented. She said that “he loved to be around his family. We want justice and we are not going to stop until we have justice for mike.”

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were part of the ceremony. Pradia’s family and friends told News 10 that even though he is no longer with them, his memory will remain present in their lives forever.

“We want him to know that his family is going to always be there. As long as his spirit is still here, we are going to keep it alive,” Hector said.

Evangelist and New Iberia community activist Donavon Davis helped set up the memorial for Pradia’s family and friends. He wants to make sure New Iberia knows the community is with the family and all who have been impacted by violence in the city.

“We loved Michael. His family loved him. We as a community are going to fight to keep his memory cemented in our minds and in our hearts,” Davis said.

Suspected shooter Jatavist Markal Reedom is still at large. New Iberia police encourage anyone who knows of Reedom’s whereabouts to contact law enforcement.