NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY)– The New Iberia City Council held a special meeting to discuss the vacancy for City Council District 6.

After a unanimous vote and only one applicant, that seat has been filled. The recent resignation of New Iberia City Council member Custin Suire left the city’s District 6 seat vacant. New Iberia’s Mayor Pro Temp Ricky Gonsoulin said Suire resigned on Dec. 20 after being elected for Iberia’s Parish Council District 7.

“So he was ultimately elected to that position and is to take his seat on January the 1st and get sworn in,” Gonsoulin said. “So that left the city position of District 6 open for a new council member.”

Once the seat became vacant, an announcement was made to the public for people to apply.

“Only one application was filled out, Mr. Dan Doerle who was the previous mayor pro tempore of the city of New Iberia,” Gonsoulin said.

Dan Doerle not only served as mayor pro temp of the city for eight years, but he has previously served as a council member representing District 6 for 12 years. Doerle said he has two decades of experience serving on the city’s council and being back is exciting.

“So I was excited, and it was just like a home,” Doerle said. “When you do it for so long, you just kind of missed it. I did miss it. And so, I was out for three years. Now I’m back in for one year and they’ll have another election in November.”

With a unanimous vote for Doerle to take the seat, he was sworn in immediately and was able to vote on items. He said the support he’s received from the council and the public is a huge deal and an honor.

“But I was so honored for the whole council to vote for me and support me,” Doerle said. “That’s that’s a big deal. To me, it was a big deal. And the council is a council that is moving the city pretty forward. And I just want to be part of it.”

Doerle will hold his seat on the city’s council until a special election in November. He said he hopes he does a great job and can contribute to New Iberia’s success.

