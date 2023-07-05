NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A grant is being offered to citizens of New Iberia to aid in demolition of blighted properties.

The property clearance grant comes from state funding. The city has to reach a minimum goal of $150,000 worth of demolition projects with the maximum being $500,000. The December tornadoes that passed through New Iberia caused a lot of damage to multiple buildings. If the city gets the grant, it will help take care of the destruction that was caused.

New Iberia Mayor, Freddie Decourt, is reaching out to the public to apply for a grant in the city’s attempt to help clean up the community.

“If any of my citizens have a home or a commercial building that needs to come down that they are not going to do anything with that fits the criteria, (then) please call city hall and get on the list,” Decourt said.

The deadline to get your property on the demolition list is July 13.

District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis said this is a great opportunity for people to take advantage of.

“Help clean up your community,” said Lewis. “We all talk about how much we want better for our community. This is a good start.”

Mayor Decourt said there are more already on the list. He wanted anyone who meets the criteria to sign up.

“(We have) Another probably 20 to 25 structures that need to come down,” Decourt said. “If we can accommodate our citizens, clean our town up, make property ready for new development and do it for free well that is really what we are looking for.”