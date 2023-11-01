UPDATE, 11/2/23, 9 a.m.: The New Iberia Police Department confirms that Gwendlyn Williams has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A 65 year-old woman has been reported missing in New Iberia.
On Oct. 30, the New Iberia Police Department said a missing persons complaint was filed for Gwendlyn Williams, 65. Williams was last seen on Oct. 25 at approximately 8 a.m. near 211 W. Saint Peter St. in New Iberia.
Williams is known to walk around the city carrying a baby doll or pushing a stroller, according to authorities. Officials say the Williams may have mental issues.
She has reddish/brown hair.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Gwendyln Williams,
you are urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or
contact Iberia Crime Stoppers by using the mobile P3 app or by calling the tip line
at 337-364-TIPS (8477).
